Nease student selected for Souper Bowl of Caring board
Melissa Daigneault reported to Historic City News the appointment of local student Rohan Bhargava of St. Augustine to the 2016-2017 "Souper Bowl of Caring" National Youth Advisory Board. Bhargava is the son of Hemant and Amrita Bhargava from St. Augustine, Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Augustine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenneth Ulich "THE CORRUPT ATTORNEY" (Jul '13)
|Dec '16
|USMC Vet
|10
|Kline leaves for state prison to begin serving ...
|Dec '16
|Justice
|1
|All for One, One For All
|Dec '16
|Factcheck
|1
|Todd Neville selected for St Augustine vice-mayor
|Dec '16
|Votescount
|1
|Dr. Joseph Joyner named next Flagler College pr...
|Dec '16
|Nochange
|1
|Man Charged with Murder of Woman Missing Since ... (Apr '08)
|Nov '16
|Gabreb
|6
|Connectionpays
|Nov '16
|Justice
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Augustine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC