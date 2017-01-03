Magi Time: Cathedral's nativity scene grows as Christmas goes on Updated at
The Feast of the Epiphany was marked Friday, Jan. 6, by Christians around the world, and will be celebrated in Masses at Roman Catholic churches in the U.S. this weekend. The feast marks the end of the 12 Days of Christmas and is also known as Three Kings Day.
