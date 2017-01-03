Magi Time: Cathedral's nativity scene...

Magi Time: Cathedral's nativity scene grows as Christmas goes on Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

The Feast of the Epiphany was marked Friday, Jan. 6, by Christians around the world, and will be celebrated in Masses at Roman Catholic churches in the U.S. this weekend. The feast marks the end of the 12 Days of Christmas and is also known as Three Kings Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Augustine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kenneth Ulich "THE CORRUPT ATTORNEY" (Jul '13) Dec 18 USMC Vet 10
News Kline leaves for state prison to begin serving ... Dec 17 Justice 1
News All for One, One For All Dec 14 Factcheck 1
News Todd Neville selected for St Augustine vice-mayor Dec 7 Votescount 1
News Dr. Joseph Joyner named next Flagler College pr... Dec '16 Nochange 1
News Man Charged with Murder of Woman Missing Since ... (Apr '08) Nov '16 Gabreb 6
Connectionpays Nov '16 Justice 1
See all St. Augustine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Augustine Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Watch for St Johns County was issued at January 06 at 2:50PM EST

St. Augustine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Augustine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

St. Augustine, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,874 • Total comments across all topics: 277,668,674

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC