Local artists taking city to jury trial over civil rights violations
After a good faith attempt to mediate between a group of local artists and the City of St Augustine failed to reach a solution, a jury trial was scheduled for next year, per court records obtained by Historic City News. In substantially all cases, mediation is required in the Middle District of Florida and the court advises that mediation should be completed 4-6 months prior to the scheduled trial date.
