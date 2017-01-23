Letter: Indivisible St Johns organizational meeting

Kudos to the 1000+ citizens of St. Augustine and St Johns County who attended the Unity in Community march and rally last Saturday, January 21, 2017 to express their concern for our environment, our schools, and the lack of respect for certain sub-groups of our population. As one of the event organizers I watched in awe and gratitude as people of all ages, hues, shapes and sizes peacefully poured across the bridge and into the Plaza to listen to speakers on a variety of topics, affirming their belief in the importance of respect, inclusion, and acceptance of all members of our community.

