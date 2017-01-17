Investiture of Judge Chris France this Friday
Circuit Judge Christopher A. France will be formally sworn into office during an investiture ceremony on Friday January 20, in Daytona Beach, per an announcement received by Historic City News from the court administrator for the Seventh Judicial Circuit. A resident of Palatka, France spent much of his career at the State Attorney's Office in St. Augustine.
