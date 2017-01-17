Husband reports that wife has been missing since Thursday
Detectives with the Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit are seeking Historic City News readers who may have information on the whereabouts of a St. Johns County woman who was reported missing Friday. The missing woman was identified as 28-year-old Devon Marie Overbee , who resides in the 2600 block of Isabella Avenue in St Augustine.
