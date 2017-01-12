Friday January 20th is Arbor Day in St Augustine
The City of St. Augustine will commemorate Arbor Day on Friday, January 20th at Dr. Robert B. Hayling Freedom Park located at the southern terminus of Riberia Street. The brief ceremony starts at 11:00 a.m. and all Historic City News readers are invited to attend.
