Flagler College takes top spot for Exceptional Student Education teaching program
Exceptional Student Education has always been a popular program at Flagler College, and now it is ranked number one in the state. The program - at both St. Augustine and Tallahassee campuses - achieved the state's highest ranking for teacher preparation at the elementary level, alongside Lynn University and Rollins College.
