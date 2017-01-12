FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Debbie Delgado reported the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations to Historic City News where the Florida Department of Transportation will be conducting roadwork that is expected to have an impact on driving, beginning this morning and continuing through the coming week. A1A - San Marco Avenue/South Castillo Drive Daytime road closure Saturday from noon to 1 p.m. from Old Mission Avenue to King Street for the March for Life Saint Augustine walk.

