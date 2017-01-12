FDOT road repairs and maintenance report

Debbie Delgado reported the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations to Historic City News where the Florida Department of Transportation will be conducting roadwork that is expected to have an impact on driving, beginning this morning and continuing through the coming week. Race Track Road from I-95 to Durbin Creek Bridge Daytime lane closures Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for State Road 9B construction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.