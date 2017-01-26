FDOT road repairs and maintenance report
Debbie Delgado reported the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations to Historic City News where the Florida Department of Transportation will be conducting roadwork that is expected to have an impact on driving, beginning this morning and continuing through the coming week. A1A South Daytime lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Owens Avenue to Dondanville Road for asphalt repair.
