Ending corruption in politics: Extending ban on lobbying

Saturday Jan 14

Most Historic City News readers are reluctant to support amendments to the state constitution; but, would you consider an amendment that would extend the two-year ban on lobbying the Legislature to six years? Between now and the start of the 2017 legislative session on March 7th, members of our legislative delegation will be talking with constituents and listening to their legislative concerns. They will also be hearing from self-serving special interests who want laws enacted, modified or repealed to make it easier for them to make money, like craft distilleries.

