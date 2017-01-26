Community meeting to discuss Minorcan Mill development

St Johns County Growth Management reported to Historic City News that a community meeting will be held to discuss the proposed Minorcan Mill Comprehensive Plan Amendment . The community meeting, sponsored by St. Johns Law Group, will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 @ 6:00 p.m. at Mill Creek Elementary School located at 3750 International Golf Parkway in St. Augustine.

