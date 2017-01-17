City successfully defends Wendler's Bert Harris Act lawsuit

St. Johns County Circuit Judge Howard Maltz has reached his decision in the Bert J. Harris Jr. Private Property Rights Protection Act lawsuit filed against the City of St Augustine after the Planning and Zoning Board, Historic Architectural Review Board, and city commission all denied Donna Wendler, her husband Scott, and Wendler Properties, the right to demolish decrepit, aging buildings on their King Street property. Historic City News received a copy of the order of summary judgement in favor of the defendant, City of St Augustine, this morning from St Johns County Clerk of Court Hunter Conrad.

