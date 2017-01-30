City policy allowed $100,000 sick and...

City policy allowed $100,000 sick and vacation payout

There are 1 comment on the Historic City News story from 9 hrs ago, titled City policy allowed $100,000 sick and vacation payout. In it, Historic City News reports that:

With pay and termination benefits under the microscope last week for St Johns County Administrator Michael Wanchick, Historic City News found poorly worded employment policies at City Hall that allowed a recent retiree to collect over $100,000 as a cash payout for unused sick leave and vacation pay. City and county governments all have limits on the amount of severance compensation that can be paid to an employee for unused sick leave and vacation pay - except the City of St Augustine.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Historic City News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Perksperks

Saint Augustine, FL

#1 7 hrs ago
The city of St. Augustine's employees are not poor. We the taxpayers have been taken to the cleaners for many of the 450 years the city has existed. Look into the perks and pensions that they have received along with their salaries. Those in management positions are the ones benefiting the most from our tax dollars. It's true, follow the money. The waste at the local level is just as bad as the waste at the federal level.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Augustine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kenneth Ulich "THE CORRUPT ATTORNEY" (Jul '13) Dec '16 USMC Vet 10
News Kline leaves for state prison to begin serving ... Dec '16 Justice 1
News All for One, One For All Dec '16 Factcheck 1
News Todd Neville selected for St Augustine vice-mayor Dec '16 Votescount 1
News Dr. Joseph Joyner named next Flagler College pr... Dec '16 Nochange 1
News Man Charged with Murder of Woman Missing Since ... (Apr '08) Nov '16 Gabreb 6
Connectionpays Nov '16 Justice 1
See all St. Augustine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Augustine Forum Now

St. Augustine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Augustine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

St. Augustine, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,304 • Total comments across all topics: 278,411,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC