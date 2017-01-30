Changing landscape of media is topic ...

Changing landscape of media is topic for Flagler lecture

13 hrs ago Read more: Historic City News

As part of the Government and Public Policy lecture series at Flagler College, Lee Rainie of the Pew Research Center will provide updates on the changing landscape of news reporting with the advent of Internet, mobile connectivity, and social media. He will also discuss the organization's latest findings on the state of politics and democratic institutions in the United States.

