Ashley Carter and More Join Cast of a Classic Theatre's for the Love of Shakespeare

A Classic Theatre announces the cast of their next production, For the Love of Shakespeare! As theaters around the world celebrate 400 years of Shakespeare, ACT offers a tribute to the Bard with this comedic trio of one-acts. Follow the antics of this company of actors as they explore Shakespeare's world with tongue firmly planted in cheek.

