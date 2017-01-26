Alcazar Room returns to service on February 13
Four months and about $40,000 later, the City of St Augustine reported to Historic City News that the Alcazar Room, the primary meeting room for public meetings at City Hall, will resume operation on February 13th. Repairing the damage from Hurricane Matthew necessitated the relocation of meetings scheduled for the Alcazar Room, including the City Commission's twice-monthly meetings and the monthly meetings of the Planning and Zoning Board, Historic Architecture Review Board, and the Code Enforcement, Adjustments and Appeals Board.
