Alcazar Room returns to service on Fe...

Alcazar Room returns to service on February 13

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Historic City News

Four months and about $40,000 later, the City of St Augustine reported to Historic City News that the Alcazar Room, the primary meeting room for public meetings at City Hall, will resume operation on February 13th. Repairing the damage from Hurricane Matthew necessitated the relocation of meetings scheduled for the Alcazar Room, including the City Commission's twice-monthly meetings and the monthly meetings of the Planning and Zoning Board, Historic Architecture Review Board, and the Code Enforcement, Adjustments and Appeals Board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Augustine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kenneth Ulich "THE CORRUPT ATTORNEY" (Jul '13) Dec '16 USMC Vet 10
News Kline leaves for state prison to begin serving ... Dec '16 Justice 1
News All for One, One For All Dec '16 Factcheck 1
News Todd Neville selected for St Augustine vice-mayor Dec '16 Votescount 1
News Dr. Joseph Joyner named next Flagler College pr... Dec '16 Nochange 1
News Man Charged with Murder of Woman Missing Since ... (Apr '08) Nov '16 Gabreb 6
Connectionpays Nov '16 Justice 1
See all St. Augustine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Augustine Forum Now

St. Augustine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Augustine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
 

St. Augustine, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,002 • Total comments across all topics: 278,396,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC