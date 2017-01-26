Act now for adjustments to jumbo wate...

Act now for adjustments to jumbo water bills from hurricane

Wednesday Read more: Historic City News

Historic City News continues to receive complaints from readers who received higher than normal water bills from the City of St Augustine because of water lines or fixtures broken or damaged during Hurricane Matthew. At its meeting on Monday, January 23, the St. Augustine City Commission acted to offer relief for those city utility customers facing that hardship.

St. Augustine, FL

