?A Love By Your Side Excels on the International Film Festival...
Filmmaker/Writer/Director Paul Spencer Alexander understands that a well-crafted short film gets its power when it tells a relatable story in a few minutes, but lingers in the minds of viewers for days or weeks. This is the impetus that brought his short film, ?A Love By Your Side," to life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadcastNewsroom.
Add your comments below
St. Augustine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenneth Ulich "THE CORRUPT ATTORNEY" (Jul '13)
|Dec 18
|USMC Vet
|10
|Kline leaves for state prison to begin serving ...
|Dec 17
|Justice
|1
|All for One, One For All
|Dec 14
|Factcheck
|1
|Todd Neville selected for St Augustine vice-mayor
|Dec '16
|Votescount
|1
|Dr. Joseph Joyner named next Flagler College pr...
|Dec '16
|Nochange
|1
|Man Charged with Murder of Woman Missing Since ... (Apr '08)
|Nov '16
|Gabreb
|6
|Connectionpays
|Nov '16
|Justice
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Augustine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC