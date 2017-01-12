7th annual Saint Augustine Film Festi...

7th annual Saint Augustine Film Festival January 20-22

Historic City News readers are encouraged to mingle with directors, producers and actors appearing in over 40 films from 20 countries that will be presented during the three-day Saint Augustine Film Festival beginning January 20th at several downtown Saint Augustine locations. Exciting subjects and people whose common connection to Florida are being highlighted during the 7th Annual event include a Dean Emeritus from the University of Florida, a Jacksonville-born man who fought racial inequality, a film about the State foster care system with a writer and cinematographer who went to Apopka High School, and Saint Augustine residents who became patrons of film.

