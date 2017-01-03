Two weeks to complete Anastasia Blvd ...

Two weeks to complete Anastasia Blvd online survey

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: Historic City News

The City of St. Augustine is using an online survey through mid-January to collect additional comments and feedback from the community regarding the Anastasia Entry Corridor Guidelines, now under review and revision. The area covered by the guidelines includes the near 1.4 miles of Anastasia Boulevard between the Bridge of Lions and the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Augustine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kenneth Ulich "THE CORRUPT ATTORNEY" (Jul '13) Dec 18 USMC Vet 10
News Kline leaves for state prison to begin serving ... Dec 17 Justice 1
News All for One, One For All Dec 14 Factcheck 1
News Todd Neville selected for St Augustine vice-mayor Dec 7 Votescount 1
News Dr. Joseph Joyner named next Flagler College pr... Dec '16 Nochange 1
News Man Charged with Murder of Woman Missing Since ... (Apr '08) Nov '16 Gabreb 6
Connectionpays Nov '16 Justice 1
See all St. Augustine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Augustine Forum Now

St. Augustine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Augustine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
 

St. Augustine, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,501 • Total comments across all topics: 277,602,540

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC