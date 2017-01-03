Two weeks to complete Anastasia Blvd online survey
The City of St. Augustine is using an online survey through mid-January to collect additional comments and feedback from the community regarding the Anastasia Entry Corridor Guidelines, now under review and revision. The area covered by the guidelines includes the near 1.4 miles of Anastasia Boulevard between the Bridge of Lions and the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park.
