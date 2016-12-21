St. Johns County Christmas tree-cycli...

St. Johns County Christmas tree-cycling program

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Historic City News

St. Johns County is hosting a Christmas "tree-cycling" program, free for those Historic City News readers who wish to recycle their holiday trees. Residents are encouraged to bring Christmas trees between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on January 3rd and January 5th to Ron Parker Park located at 607 Old Beach Road in St Augustine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Augustine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kenneth Ulich "THE CORRUPT ATTORNEY" (Jul '13) Dec 18 USMC Vet 10
News Kline leaves for state prison to begin serving ... Dec 17 Justice 1
News All for One, One For All Dec 14 Factcheck 1
News Todd Neville selected for St Augustine vice-mayor Dec 7 Votescount 1
News Dr. Joseph Joyner named next Flagler College pr... Dec 1 Nochange 1
News Man Charged with Murder of Woman Missing Since ... (Apr '08) Nov 30 Gabreb 6
Connectionpays Nov '16 Justice 1
See all St. Augustine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Augustine Forum Now

St. Augustine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Augustine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

St. Augustine, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,525 • Total comments across all topics: 277,410,027

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC