St. Johns County Christmas tree-cycling program
St. Johns County is hosting a Christmas "tree-cycling" program, free for those Historic City News readers who wish to recycle their holiday trees. Residents are encouraged to bring Christmas trees between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on January 3rd and January 5th to Ron Parker Park located at 607 Old Beach Road in St Augustine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.
Add your comments below
St. Augustine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenneth Ulich "THE CORRUPT ATTORNEY" (Jul '13)
|Dec 18
|USMC Vet
|10
|Kline leaves for state prison to begin serving ...
|Dec 17
|Justice
|1
|All for One, One For All
|Dec 14
|Factcheck
|1
|Todd Neville selected for St Augustine vice-mayor
|Dec 7
|Votescount
|1
|Dr. Joseph Joyner named next Flagler College pr...
|Dec 1
|Nochange
|1
|Man Charged with Murder of Woman Missing Since ... (Apr '08)
|Nov 30
|Gabreb
|6
|Connectionpays
|Nov '16
|Justice
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Augustine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC