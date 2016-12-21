Santa's helpers were dressed in blue this year
During the first week of December, St Augustine Police spokesman Mark Samson notified Historic City News that the department wanted our reader's help with their mission to fill a Police Tahoe with clothes, toys and food to be distributed locally before Christmas. A lot of kids and families in St. Augustine are still hurting from Hurricane Matthew and the economy in general, per Samson.
