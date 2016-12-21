Police Operations Commander graduates Leadership Academy
Today, the Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute announced to local Historic City News reporters the graduation of St Augustine Police Department Operations Commander Jennifer Michaux; one of thirty-three first-line supervisors attending the Florida Leadership Academy. Commander Michaux has been employed at the City of St Augustine since she was 25-years-old.
