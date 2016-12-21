Palencia Dental introduces laser and ...

Palencia Dental introduces laser and low level light therapy to treat a

Stephanie Kinsey, DDS, owner and founder of Palencia Dental in St. Augustine, Fla., has introduced a new technologically-advanced procedure at her practice using laser and low level light therapy in the treatment and healing of mouth and gum ulcerations, and inflammatory conditions.

