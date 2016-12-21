More than a thousand books distributed this year
Outreach Manager Joan Whitson of the Early Learning Coalition of North Florida, contacted Historic City News in St Augustine last week to report on this year's book-bag distribution to three and four-year-old children in St. Johns, Putnam, Clay, Bradford, Baker and Nassau counties. According to Whitson, in 2016, more than 1000 book bags were distributed to local child care and preschool classrooms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.
Add your comments below
St. Augustine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenneth Ulich "THE CORRUPT ATTORNEY" (Jul '13)
|Dec 18
|USMC Vet
|10
|Kline leaves for state prison to begin serving ...
|Dec 17
|Justice
|1
|All for One, One For All
|Dec 14
|Factcheck
|1
|Todd Neville selected for St Augustine vice-mayor
|Dec 7
|Votescount
|1
|Dr. Joseph Joyner named next Flagler College pr...
|Dec 1
|Nochange
|1
|Man Charged with Murder of Woman Missing Since ... (Apr '08)
|Nov 30
|Gabreb
|6
|Connectionpays
|Nov 23
|Justice
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Augustine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC