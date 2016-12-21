More than a thousand books distributed this year

Outreach Manager Joan Whitson of the Early Learning Coalition of North Florida, contacted Historic City News in St Augustine last week to report on this year's book-bag distribution to three and four-year-old children in St. Johns, Putnam, Clay, Bradford, Baker and Nassau counties. According to Whitson, in 2016, more than 1000 book bags were distributed to local child care and preschool classrooms.

