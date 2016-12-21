Meet the team that customizes toys for disabled children
Because of her cerebral palsy, four-year-old Scarlett Wilgis has trouble opening her hands and can't get around without help. Her parents have scoured store shelves and websites for toys for her but have mostly been disappointed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Augustine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenneth Ulich "THE CORRUPT ATTORNEY" (Jul '13)
|Dec 18
|USMC Vet
|10
|Kline leaves for state prison to begin serving ...
|Dec 17
|Justice
|1
|All for One, One For All
|Dec 14
|Factcheck
|1
|Todd Neville selected for St Augustine vice-mayor
|Dec 7
|Votescount
|1
|Dr. Joseph Joyner named next Flagler College pr...
|Dec 1
|Nochange
|1
|Man Charged with Murder of Woman Missing Since ... (Apr '08)
|Nov 30
|Gabreb
|6
|Connectionpays
|Nov '16
|Justice
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Augustine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC