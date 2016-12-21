Kline leaves for state prison to begi...

Kline leaves for state prison to begin serving sentence

There are 1 comment on the Historic City News story from Friday Dec 16, titled Kline leaves for state prison to begin serving sentence.

Historic City News was informed that St Augustine City Commissioner Nancy Sikes-Kline's 20-year-old son, Jacob Sikes Kline, will not be home for Christmas this year - even though he's scheduled to be released from state prison before Christmas next year. Yesterday, Kline left the custody of the St Johns County Detention Facility where he has been held since his sentencing for orchestrating a home invasion robbery that occurred January 25, 2016.

Justice

Saint Augustine, FL

#1 Saturday Dec 17
The attorney and his mom's connections allowed the drug offender leader to serve 1 year while the other 19 year olds serve two plus and three plus years in Florida State prison. Attorneys did not do pro bono for the other four. Justice is not blind. Follow the money.
