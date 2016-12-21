First Coast Energy sells seven Shell ...

First Coast Energy sells seven Shell and one Sunoco stations; Hines buys land for apartments

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Financial News & Daily Record

The owner and developer of Daily's convenience stores sold 13 gas stations and convenience stores, including eight in Duval County, last week. Records show the eight Duval stores, of which seven were Shell stations and one was the Sunoco brand, sold for $14.4 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Augustine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kenneth Ulich "THE CORRUPT ATTORNEY" (Jul '13) Dec 18 USMC Vet 10
News Kline leaves for state prison to begin serving ... Dec 17 Justice 1
News All for One, One For All Dec 14 Factcheck 1
News Todd Neville selected for St Augustine vice-mayor Dec 7 Votescount 1
News Dr. Joseph Joyner named next Flagler College pr... Dec 1 Nochange 1
News Man Charged with Murder of Woman Missing Since ... (Apr '08) Nov 30 Gabreb 6
Connectionpays Nov '16 Justice 1
See all St. Augustine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Augustine Forum Now

St. Augustine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Augustine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

St. Augustine, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,168 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,210

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC