FDOT road repairs and maintenance report
Debbie Delgado reported the following St Augustine and St Johns County locations to Historic City News where the Florida Department of Transportation will be conducting roadwork that is expected to have an impact on driving, beginning this morning and continuing through the coming week. Countywide Lane closures from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday through Friday at various intersections throughout St. Johns County for roadway line painting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Historic City News.
Add your comments below
St. Augustine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenneth Ulich "THE CORRUPT ATTORNEY" (Jul '13)
|Dec 18
|USMC Vet
|10
|Kline leaves for state prison to begin serving ...
|Dec 17
|Justice
|1
|All for One, One For All
|Dec 14
|Factcheck
|1
|Todd Neville selected for St Augustine vice-mayor
|Dec 7
|Votescount
|1
|Dr. Joseph Joyner named next Flagler College pr...
|Dec 1
|Nochange
|1
|Man Charged with Murder of Woman Missing Since ... (Apr '08)
|Nov 30
|Gabreb
|6
|Connectionpays
|Nov 23
|Justice
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Augustine Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC