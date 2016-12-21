Cold fry fight lands man in jail: Cops

A St. Augustine man is behind bars after fighting with a Steak 'n Shake employee over cold fries and punching her through a drive-thru window early Thursday morning, deputies say. Tavares Jones, 25, faces a misdemeanor battery charge after becoming angry when he was served allegedly cold fries and was called a racial epithet by the store employee, says an offense report from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

