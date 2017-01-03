City of St Augustine announces upcoming meetings
Due to ongoing repairs, meetings regularly scheduled to be held in the Alcazar Room at City Hall have been relocated. Live viewing of meetings is temporarily unavailable; however, meetings held in alternate locations will be recorded and available for on-demand viewing later.
