Bill Murray & Brothers Planning 'Caddyshack'-Themed Bar in Chicago Suburbs

Cannonball, coming! In more shack-tastic news today, everyone's favorite Cubs fan -comedian Bill Murray -wants to open a restaurant with his brothers in suburban Rosemont that's inspired by his 1980 golf-themed movie, Caddyshack. They've reached a verbal agreement to lease an 11,000-square-foot space at 5440 N. River Road inside the Crowne Plaza Hotel near O'Hare International Airport, reported The Daily Herald .

