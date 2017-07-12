Army truck maintenance facility opens
Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, joined members of the National Guard Wednesday in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on a new maintenance facility to keep Army vehicles in top shape. The 45,000 square feet of space opened in North Hyde Park in March, after two years of construction and 10 years of planning.
