Vermont, New York, & Quebec ink lake water quality plan
Officials from New York, Vermont and Quebec signed off Monday on a five year-plan to improve the Lake Champlain's water quality, and to boost educational efforts to engage the public. Hundreds of thousands of people rely on Lake Champlain for its water alone.
