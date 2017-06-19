Immigrant farmworkers arrested after march
More than two dozen protesters on Monday showed support for two immigrant dairy farmers arrested after marching to a Ben & Jerry's factory to call for better pay and living conditions on farms that provide milk to the ice cream maker. Mexican immigrants Yesenia Hernandez-Ramos and Esau Peche-Ventura were arrested Saturday and were being held on immigration charges, the Vermont Department of Corrections said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
St. Albans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abenaki chief charged with stealing money from ... (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|ExPat
|12
|OneCare launching care coordination software in... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Dr Pendyke
|2
|Tesla Green Mountain Power parternship brings r... (May '16)
|May '16
|Solarman
|1
|Police: Man found with 1,428 bags of heroin in ... (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|markey fife
|2
|1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Calipracious
|1
|HERO: Passerby Saves 83-Year-Old From Burning Home (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|DILF
|3
|Jonathan Ladue AKA Faolon Wells (Feb '13)
|Sep '15
|RIP
|34
Find what you want!
Search St. Albans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC