Immigrant farmworkers arrested after ...

Immigrant farmworkers arrested after march

Monday Jun 19 Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

More than two dozen protesters on Monday showed support for two immigrant dairy farmers arrested after marching to a Ben & Jerry's factory to call for better pay and living conditions on farms that provide milk to the ice cream maker. Mexican immigrants Yesenia Hernandez-Ramos and Esau Peche-Ventura were arrested Saturday and were being held on immigration charges, the Vermont Department of Corrections said.

