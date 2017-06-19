Ex-senator's lawyer asks for dismissa...

Ex-senator's lawyer asks for dismissal of sex-favors charges

Monday Jun 12

In this Jan. 6, 2016, file photo, State Sen. Norm McAllister, R-Franklin, who faces criminal sex charges, pleads his case to his Senate colleagues before the legislative body voted to suspend him at the Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt. A lawyer for former Senator McAllister is asking a judge to dismiss charges that he tried to extract sexual favors in exchange for rent.

