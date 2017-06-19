Consultants explain TIF district process

Consultants explain TIF district process

Stephanie Hainley, chief operating officer with Burke & White Real Estate Investment Advisors, spoke on Wednesday in Bennington, giving a noontime presentation on TIF districts and answering questions. Representatives of Burke & White Real Estate Investment Advisors, the consultants helping Bennington apply for a Tax Increment Financing district, gave a noontime presentation for downtown merchants and others on the TIF application process.

