Looks like a TIF district possible for Bennington
As the Legislature drives toward adjournment this week, it appears Bennington will have the chance to apply for a Tax Increment Financing district to benefit the proposed $50 million Putnam Block development around the Four Corners intersection. Paraphrasing Yogi Berra, Bennington Select Board Chairman Tom Jacobs said it won't be over until it's over, but the outlook is promising.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
St. Albans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abenaki chief charged with stealing money from ... (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|ExPat
|12
|OneCare launching care coordination software in... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Dr Pendyke
|2
|Tesla Green Mountain Power parternship brings r... (May '16)
|May '16
|Solarman
|1
|Police: Man found with 1,428 bags of heroin in ... (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|markey fife
|2
|1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Calipracious
|1
|HERO: Passerby Saves 83-Year-Old From Burning Home (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|DILF
|3
|Jonathan Ladue AKA Faolon Wells (Feb '13)
|Sep '15
|RIP
|34
Find what you want!
Search St. Albans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC