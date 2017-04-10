Bernie Sanders Gave a Speech Behind a...

Bernie Sanders Gave a Speech Behind a Giant Ben & Jerry's Tub and Twitter Had Lots of Jokes

The Vermont senator was speaking at one of the company's ice cream factories in St. Albans, Vt., when he was photographed behind the podium, which resembled a giant pint of Ben of Jerry's. The image ended up on Twitter, and it was only a matter of time before meme-makers morphed Sanders' speech on U.S. policy issues into a variety of other, hilarious scenarios.

