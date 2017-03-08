Propane leak forces evacuations in St. Albans
Fire officials say a construction crew on-site broke the release valve from a tanker, creating the leak. The propane company responded and was able to repair the tanker, and the direction of the wind meant that only part of the medical facility needed to be evacuated.
