Police: Drunk driver crashed, wandered I-89

Vermont State troopers responded to 911 calls that a man was walking in the median on I-89 in Georgia trying to flag cars down around 6 a.m. Investigators found Nicholas Plouffe, 26, of St. Albans, had crashed his car in the median two hours earlier, rolling it several times, and was trying to get help. The suspect in a deadly stabbing in downtown Burlington says he didn't do it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.