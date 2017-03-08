In northern Vermont, local police rel...

In northern Vermont, local police rely on border agents

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington Times

Stand at the small police department in Swanton, and the nearest Vermont State Police barracks is more than 11 miles down the highway in St. Albans. But you could reach the local U.S. Border Patrol headquarters by foot, if you wanted, by walking less than a mile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Albans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Abenaki chief charged with stealing money from ... (Mar '11) Oct '16 ExPat 12
News OneCare launching care coordination software in... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Dr Pendyke 2
News Tesla Green Mountain Power parternship brings r... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Police: Man found with 1,428 bags of heroin in ... (Mar '16) Apr '16 markey fife 2
News 1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15) Nov '15 Calipracious 1
News HERO: Passerby Saves 83-Year-Old From Burning Home (Nov '15) Nov '15 DILF 3
Jonathan Ladue AKA Faolon Wells (Feb '13) Sep '15 RIP 34
See all St. Albans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Albans Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Franklin County was issued at March 13 at 1:02PM EDT

St. Albans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Albans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

St. Albans, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,895 • Total comments across all topics: 279,519,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC