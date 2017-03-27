HS Alpine Championships - Day Two

HS Alpine Championships - Day Two

Tuesday Mar 7

The Vermont high school alpine championships wrapped up Tuesday with the boys and girls giant slalom races at Middlebury Snow Bowl. In the women's race, CVU's Rebecca Provost led after the first run, and held off slalom champion Annika Nielsen of South Burlington by just over a tenth of a second to claim the title.

