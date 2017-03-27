HS Alpine Championships - Day Two
The Vermont high school alpine championships wrapped up Tuesday with the boys and girls giant slalom races at Middlebury Snow Bowl. In the women's race, CVU's Rebecca Provost led after the first run, and held off slalom champion Annika Nielsen of South Burlington by just over a tenth of a second to claim the title.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
St. Albans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abenaki chief charged with stealing money from ... (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|ExPat
|12
|OneCare launching care coordination software in... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Dr Pendyke
|2
|Tesla Green Mountain Power parternship brings r... (May '16)
|May '16
|Solarman
|1
|Police: Man found with 1,428 bags of heroin in ... (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|markey fife
|2
|1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Calipracious
|1
|HERO: Passerby Saves 83-Year-Old From Burning Home (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|DILF
|3
|Jonathan Ladue AKA Faolon Wells (Feb '13)
|Sep '15
|RIP
|34
Find what you want!
Search St. Albans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC