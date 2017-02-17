Troopers: Vermont woman had half a pound of cocaine

Donna Larose, 56, of St. Albans, VT, is charged with one count of felony criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance. Donna Larose, 56, of St. Albans, VT, is charged with one count of felony criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of misdemeanor criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.