Pawlet teen named top Vermont volunteer
A Dorset School student who raised more than $250,000 to find a cure for brain tumors was named one of the state's top youth volunteers. Riley Callen, 14, of Pawlet, is one of two Vermont recipients of the The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, a nationwide program honoring young people for outstanding acts of volunteerism.
