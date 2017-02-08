New York couple sentenced in immigrat...

New York couple sentenced in immigration fraud scheme

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: New Jersey Herald

A New York couple has been sentenced to two years of probation after being convicted in an immigration fraud scheme. The office of the United States attorney for Vermont says 45-year-old Loreto Kudera and 43-year-old Hazel Kudera of New York City provided false and fraudulent information to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in St. Albans, Vermont, when applying for visas for foreign nurses and profited from the scheme.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Albans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Abenaki chief charged with stealing money from ... (Mar '11) Oct '16 ExPat 12
News OneCare launching care coordination software in... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Dr Pendyke 2
News Tesla Green Mountain Power parternship brings r... (May '16) May '16 Solarman 1
News Police: Man found with 1,428 bags of heroin in ... (Mar '16) Apr '16 markey fife 2
News 1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15) Nov '15 Calipracious 1
News HERO: Passerby Saves 83-Year-Old From Burning Home (Nov '15) Nov '15 DILF 3
Jonathan Ladue AKA Faolon Wells (Feb '13) Sep '15 RIP 34
See all St. Albans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Albans Forum Now

St. Albans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Albans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

St. Albans, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,800 • Total comments across all topics: 278,700,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC