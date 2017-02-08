New York couple sentenced in immigration fraud scheme
A New York couple has been sentenced to two years of probation after being convicted in an immigration fraud scheme. The office of the United States attorney for Vermont says 45-year-old Loreto Kudera and 43-year-old Hazel Kudera of New York City provided false and fraudulent information to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in St. Albans, Vermont, when applying for visas for foreign nurses and profited from the scheme.
