Volunteer Opportunities

Choose one of the options below or go to unitedwaynwvt.galaxydigital.com to check out more than 300 other volunteer options from local nonprofits, schools and public partners, or contact United Way at [email protected] or 860-1677. The Foster Grandparent Program in Chittenden, Franklin & Grand Isle Counties needs volunteer "grandparents," 55 years of age or over, to serve at preschools, child care centers, Head Starts and elementary schools under teacher/staff supervisions.
|Abenaki chief charged with stealing money from ... (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|ExPat
|12
|OneCare launching care coordination software in... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Dr Pendyke
|2
|Tesla Green Mountain Power parternship brings r... (May '16)
|May '16
|Solarman
|1
|Police: Man found with 1,428 bags of heroin in ... (Mar '16)
|Apr '16
|markey fife
|2
|1 man dead after train strikes 2 in West Hartford (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Calipracious
|1
|HERO: Passerby Saves 83-Year-Old From Burning Home (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|DILF
|3
|Jonathan Ladue AKA Faolon Wells (Feb '13)
|Sep '15
|RIP
|34
