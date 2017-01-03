Police: Blocked driveway prompted fatal shooting
Police: Blocked driveway prompted fatal shooting Police say shooting was fueled by a dispute over a truck blocking a man's driveway. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hQvCrS Ethan Gratton, 26, accused of shooting two people, killing one, pleaded not guilty to charges of second degree murder and attempted second degree murder Tuesday during his arraignment in Vermont Superior Court in St. Albans.
